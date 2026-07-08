Georgia Healthcare Co. Says Ex-Staff Stole Patient Records

By Zach Dupont ( July 8, 2026, 7:28 PM EDT) -- Two former employees of a Georgia-based healthcare company stole patient and caretaker compensation data days before leaving the company's Pueblo, Colorado, branch for one of its rivals, according to the healthcare company's complaint filed in Colorado federal court Wednesday....
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