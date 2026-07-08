Citi Should Be Shrinking, Not Shopping, Sen. Warren Says

By Jon Hill ( July 8, 2026, 10:22 PM EDT) -- If Citigroup thinks now is a good time to expand its "financial empire" with a major acquisition, its already-mammoth size and past compliance troubles should make it think again, the top Democrat on the U.S. Senate Banking Committee told the bank on Wednesday....
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