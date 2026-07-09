FCC Doesn't Need New Tools To Curb Robocalls, Org. Says

By Nadia Dreid ( July 9, 2026, 9:51 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission should cut down on robocalls not by making it harder for service providers to obtain new numbers, but by leveraging its control of the phone number assigning system to force them to use the anti-spoofing tools the agency already provides....
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