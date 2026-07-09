NJ Looks To Renew RealPage Antitrust Claims Against REIT
By Isaac Monterose ( July 9, 2026, 3:42 PM EDT) -- New Jersey has asked the state's federal court to allow it to file an amended complaint that fixes the pleading issues in its suit accusing multifamily real estate investment trust AvalonBay Communities Inc. of using RealPage Inc.'s revenue management software in a residential rent price-fixing scheme. ...
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