FTC Can't Get Trial Scheduled Against Syngenta & Corteva

By Bryan Koenig ( July 9, 2026, 9:09 PM EDT) -- A North Carolina federal judge refused Thursday to tee up trial in the Federal Trade Commission case accusing Syngenta and Corteva of using loyalty rebate schemes to block competition from rival generic pesticides, preferring to wait until he's heard, and likely ruled on, company motions to nix the allegations....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.