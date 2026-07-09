GAO Backs Navy Bid Rejection Over Small-Biz Share
By Tom Lotshaw ( July 9, 2026, 4:58 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Government Accountability Office said the Navy reasonably rejected an incumbent contractor's $113 million proposal to support the Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division after finding it wouldn't steer enough of the deal to small businesses....
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