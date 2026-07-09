Judge Skeptical On Restraining Order In Affirming Care Case
By Aneeta Mathur-Ashton ( July 9, 2026, 10:41 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge appeared skeptical Thursday that a Federal Trade Commission case against a gender-affirming care organization must be halted while the group wages a separate case against the commission's investigation into the organization....
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