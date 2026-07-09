NY AG Says 3M, DuPont Hid PFAS Risks For Years

By Emily Field ( July 9, 2026, 10:46 PM EDT) -- The New York attorney general on Thursday sued 3M, DuPont and other major chemical manufacturers in state court alleging that for decades they failed to warn the public about the health risks of forever chemicals in consumer goods like cosmetics and food packaging....
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