Fla. Justices Shield State Atty Candidate's Speech In Bar Case

By David Minsky ( July 9, 2026, 4:21 PM EDT) -- The Florida Supreme Court on Thursday declined to punish a Georgia lawyer accused of disparaging an opponent while running for a state attorney position, saying a Florida Bar rule invoked against him is unconstitutional because it imposed "content-based" restrictions on his speech. ...
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.