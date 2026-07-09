IRS Asks 7th Circ. To Rehear $300M Hyatt Perks Tax Dispute
By Asha Glover ( July 9, 2026, 6:26 PM EDT) -- The IRS asked the Seventh Circuit to reconsider its decision to remand a dispute over $300 million in Hyatt Hotels' loyalty rewards program fund to the U.S. Tax Court for it to determine whether the money can be excluded from taxable income under what's known as the claim of right doctrine....
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