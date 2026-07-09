Meta Nears Beating Cert. Bid By Artist Suing Over IP In Ads

By Bonnie Eslinger ( July 9, 2026, 11:50 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge indicated Thursday that she's inclined to deny certification to a putative class of artists who say Meta illegally allowed third parties to use their copyrighted works in advertisements, saying she's concerned about meeting the commonality and typicality requirements for classwide treatment....
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