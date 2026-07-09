5th Circ. Says Workers Needn't Mitigate Emotional Damages

By MJ Koo ( July 9, 2026, 5:42 PM EDT) -- Employees who prevail on sexual harassment claims under federal law don't need to take steps to reduce their emotional distress damages, the Fifth Circuit ruled Thursday, affirming a jury's award of compensatory and punitive damages against a regional airline in a case of first impression for the circuit....
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