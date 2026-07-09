NHTSA Says AVs Must Stop Interfering With First Responders

By Linda Chiem ( July 9, 2026, 5:56 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Transportation has urged autonomous vehicle developers to come up with fixes to driverless vehicles interfering with police, fire trucks and ambulances on roadways, saying an autonomous vehicle that "cannot safely interact with first responders is a danger to the general public."...
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