Immigration Cases To Watch In The Second Half Of 2026

By Britain Eakin ( July 9, 2026, 6:58 PM EDT) -- After a series of blockbuster U.S. Supreme Court rulings greenlighting significant components of President Donald Trump's immigration agenda in the first half of the year, lower courts are poised to test other key policies, including the $100,000 H-1B visa fee, the administration's 75-country immigrant visa ban and the end of automatic extensions for expiring work permits....
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