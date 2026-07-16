3 Sitting Judges Eye Montoya-Lewis' Wash. High Court Spot

By Ben Adlin ( July 16, 2026, 12:03 PM EDT) -- Since Washington Supreme Court Justice Raquel Montoya-Lewis announced in January she wouldn't seek a second term on the high court, three sitting judges have entered the race for her open seat: a Seattle state trial court judge, a member of Washington's Court of Appeals and a superior court judge in rural Mason County....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.