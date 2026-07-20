Meet The Attys Vying For Position 1 On The Wash. High Court
By Rachel Riley ( July 20, 2026, 12:00 AM EDT) -- A civil rights litigator who left a top role at the Washington state attorney general's office last fall to step in for a retiring state Supreme Court justice is vying this election season to retain the seat for the next two years, drawing opposition from a Ballard Spahr LLP tax attorney and a longtime family law practitioner....
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