Five Below Growth Strategy Sank Stock Price, Investors Say

By P.J. D'Annunzio ( July 10, 2026, 6:39 PM EDT) -- Five Below investors have filed a shareholder lawsuit against the company's leadership alleging their merchandising strategy caused the retailer's stock to plummet, squarely rejecting the notion that the chain's losses were due to an industrywide shoplifting problem....
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