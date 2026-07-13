Buchalter Taps Firmwide Litigation Chair To Lead LA Office

By Jack Rodgers ( July 13, 2026, 1:57 PM EDT) -- Buchalter PC has tapped its firmwide chair of litigation, who has spent almost a decade with the firm on complex business disputes, commercial real estate litigation and intellectual property matters, as the new managing partner of its Los Angeles headquarters....
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