Ga. Sheriff Says Call Rate Cap Waiver Needed For Rural Jails

By Nadia Dreid ( July 10, 2026, 9:33 PM EDT) -- A sheriff from Georgia is asking the Federal Communications Commission to grant the waiver that one of the country's largest prison phone service providers seeks, which would allow it to charge incarcerated people more for audio and video calls than the agency cap....
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