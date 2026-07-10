Trump Won't Sign Housing Bill Set To Become Law

By Nate Beck ( July 10, 2026, 2:00 PM EDT) -- President Donald Trump tied lack of support for a bill imposing federal voter ID rules to a vow Friday to withhold his signature from a bipartisan bill promoting more housing supply, even though the measure is due to go into effect at midnight without a veto....
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