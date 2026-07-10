Groups Say Verizon's Defense Of Spectrum Deal Falls Short
By Aneeta Mathur-Ashton ( July 10, 2026, 7:37 PM EDT) -- Three groups told the Federal Communications Commission that Verizon failed to address shortcomings in the agency's decision to approve its $1 billion takeover of onetime rival UScellular's spectrum in a June filing....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.