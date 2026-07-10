Over 2,600 Attys, Professionals Urge Blocking Blanche As AG

By Emma Cueto ( July 10, 2026, 4:56 PM EDT) -- More than 2,600 lawyers and legal professionals on Friday urged lawmakers to oppose the nomination of Todd Blanche for attorney general, saying Blanche's dismissal of the idea that the U.S. Department of Justice should be independent from the White House and his record as interim attorney general make him unfit for the role....
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