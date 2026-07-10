Union Can't Force Ex-Aides Into Arbitration, 2nd Circ. Says

By Benjamin Morse ( July 10, 2026, 6:57 PM EDT) -- A union cannot automatically bind former New York City home health aides to mandatory arbitration through an agreement signed after they left their jobs, the Second Circuit ruled Friday, allowing 17 former workers to press their cases outside a roughly $30 million fund....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.