Ralphs To Stop Asking Job Seekers About Criminal History

By Gina Kim ( July 10, 2026, 7:33 PM EDT) -- Ralphs agreed to stop asking job applicants about criminal convictions and will pay $200,000 in compensation to four applicants, to resolve allegations it unjustifiably rejected people based on prior criminal histories that had nothing to do with the job they applied for, the California Civil Rights Department said Thursday....
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