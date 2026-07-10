Apple Alleges OpenAI, Ex-Employees Took Trade Secrets

By Ivan Moreno ( July 10, 2026, 4:43 PM EDT) -- Apple filed a trade secret lawsuit Friday against OpenAI, its acquired hardware startup io Products and two former Apple employees, alleging in California federal court that the defendants engaged in a coordinated scheme to misappropriate Apple's confidential information to accelerate OpenAI's push into consumer hardware....
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