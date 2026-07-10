Feds Seek $16.2M Restitution In Counterfeit Apple Device Suit

By Phillip Bantz ( July 10, 2026, 4:56 PM EDT) -- Prosecutors asked a California federal judge on Friday to order a Chinese national to pay part of the $16.2 million in restitution to Apple Inc. for her role in a scheme in which fraudsters returned counterfeit iPhones, iPads and other Apple products in exchange for genuine Apple devices....
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