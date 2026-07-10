Meta Secures Toss Of Swedish Soundtrack Co.'s Music IP Suit
By Rae Ann Varona ( July 10, 2026, 8:49 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge Friday tossed Swedish soundtrack company Epidemic Sound AB's copyright infringement lawsuit that accused Meta of offering its sounds to the social media giant's billions of users without permission, saying Epidemic failed to plausibly allege its sounds were "substantially similar" to those Meta made available....
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