FCC Floats $200K In Fines Over 'Covered List' Probes
By Christopher Cole ( July 10, 2026, 5:03 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission proposed fines Friday against eight companies for allegedly failing to answer letters inquiring about whether they sought to market devices in the U.S. that are restricted for national security reasons....
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