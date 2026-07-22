Justices' Review Of Atty Fees Could Reshape Pipeline Takings

By Sophia Holley ( July 22, 2026, 3:59 PM EDT) -- Will property owners nationwide soon lose the right to recover attorney fees for appropriations under the Natural Gas Act? That is the question in Hoffmann v. WBI Energy Transmission Inc., which the U.S. Supreme Court agreed to hear on June 29.[1]...
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