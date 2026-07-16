Fed Autonomy Rests On Narrow Exception After Justices Rule

By Keith Bradley ( July 16, 2026, 4:50 PM EDT) -- A major theme of the second Donald Trump presidency has been the unitary executive concept, under which the president has sole and undivided power to directly control all operations of the executive branch, and impediments to that control are unconstitutional....
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