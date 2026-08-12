MSC Cruises Chair Asks UK To Block US Me-Too Suit

By Robbie Kalus ( August 12, 2026, 6:43 PM BST) -- The executive chairman of MSC Cruises has asked a London court to block an American tech entrepreneur's sexual misconduct suit, arguing that her case violates a non-disclosure agreement they signed during business talks....
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