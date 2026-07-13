Assertio Beats Investor Suit Over Drug, Merger Claims

By Celeste Bott ( July 13, 2026, 5:03 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge Friday dismissed a proposed investor class action claiming Assertio misled shareholders about threats to sales of its arthritis drug Indocin, saying the company's public filings explicitly and repeatedly warned that the drug lacked patent protection and faced imminent generic competition at any time....
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