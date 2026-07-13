Steptoe Adds Crowell & Moring Defense Pro As Cyber Lead
By Tracey Read ( July 13, 2026, 12:45 PM EDT) -- Steptoe LLP announced Monday that it has hired a former government contracts and cybersecurity partner from Crowell & Moring LLP who has held senior procurement roles at the U.S. Department of Defense and the Department of Homeland Security to lead the firm's cybersecurity practice....
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