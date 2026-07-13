DC Federal Judge Tosses Proud Boys' Jan. 6 Attack Charges

By Brandon Lowrey ( July 13, 2026, 5:02 PM EDT) -- A federal judge in Washington has begrudgingly dismissed charges against four members of the Proud Boys, a far-right extremist militant group, who were convicted of storming the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, finding President Donald Trump's executive order granting clemency to those who participated in the attack left the court with no alternative....
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