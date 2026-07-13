Seward & Kissel Fights Bid For Atty Privilege Ruling In NJ Suit

By Jake Maher ( July 13, 2026, 3:45 PM EDT) -- Seward & Kissel LLP is pushing back on a request from a former client, the wife of a billionaire hedge fund founder, for a sweeping ruling that no documents or testimony related to its legal work could be protected by attorney-client privilege and called for a special adjudicator to handle discovery issues in her malpractice case against the firm....
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