Robinhood Fights Wisconsin's Bid To Block Sports Betting

By Katryna Perera ( July 13, 2026, 9:37 PM EDT) -- Robinhood has asked a Wisconsin federal judge to deny the state's bid to shut down sports betting offered through Robinhood's app and other online trading platforms, including Kalshi and Coinbase, arguing that the state's suit seeks to bypass the exclusivity of federal law governing such trading....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.