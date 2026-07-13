Software Co.'s Lack Of 'Diligence' Dooms Late TM Suit Update
By Elliot Weld ( July 13, 2026, 6:39 PM EDT) -- A North Carolina federal judge has faulted a software company's "lack of diligence" in submitting proper paperwork to the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office and notifying the court its trademark was canceled as the judge denied the company's request to amend its lawsuit against a European rival....
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