Javerbaum Wurgaft Beats Challenge To Defamation Suit Win
By George Woolston ( July 13, 2026, 4:39 PM EDT) -- New Jersey law firms posting about their cases and achievements are protected by the state's anti-SLAPP law, the state's Appellate Division ruled Monday in backing the dismissal of Holtec International's suit against Javerbaum Wurgaft Hicks Kahn Wikstrom & Sinins PC over a blog post about the firm's representation of a former Holtec executive....
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