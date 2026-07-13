Ex-BlackBerry Exec Keeps Alive Retaliation, Firing Claims

By Lauren Berg ( July 13, 2026, 8:04 PM EDT) -- A former BlackBerry executive who alleges CEO John Giamatteo sexually harassed her before he landed the top job can pursue claims for retaliation and wrongful termination but not claims for gender discrimination, a California federal judge has ruled....
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