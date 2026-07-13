Regulators Caution On Bank Loans To Unauthorized Workers

By Jon Hill ( July 13, 2026, 9:10 PM EDT) -- Federal regulators on Monday cautioned banks and credit unions about lending to "non-work authorized" individuals, issuing guidance that flags repayment concerns about such borrowers as part of President Donald Trump's push to curb banking access for unauthorized immigrants....
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