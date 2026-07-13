Rhode Island Jail Operator Files Ch. 11 With $169M Debt
By Rick Archer ( July 13, 2026, 4:52 PM EDT) -- A Rhode Island jail operator with a contract to hold federal immigration detainees has filed for Chapter 11 protection in Rhode Island bankruptcy court with an agreement on a restructuring plan to end years of litigation and cut nearly two-thirds of its $169 million in debt....
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