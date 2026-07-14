Vape Co. Seeks $314K Judgment Over Alleged Unpaid Order

By Jonathan Capriel ( July 14, 2026, 5:25 PM EDT) -- The Illinois-based owner of the Urb vape brand is asking a federal court to issue a $314,000 default judgment against a California company that ordered tens of thousands of empty vape devices but allegedly never paid for them, saying the company "refused to defend itself" in the case....
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