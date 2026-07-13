10th Circ. Revives Gay Bias Harassment Suit Against Walmart
By Zach Dupont ( July 13, 2026, 9:40 PM EDT) -- A gay New Mexico man's bias suit against Walmart was partially revived by the Tenth Circuit on Monday after the panel found the lower court incorrectly granted the company summary judgment on a hostile work environment claim after finding the alleged harassment based on the employee's sexual orientation wasn't pervasive....
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