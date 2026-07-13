23andMe Bankruptcy Plan Bars Data Breach Suit In Calif.

By Vince Sullivan ( July 13, 2026, 5:54 PM EDT) -- A Missouri bankruptcy judge has told attorneys representing California the state can no longer press its data breach lawsuit against the reorganized 23andMe, finding the state court action is barred by the company's confirmed Chapter 11 plan....
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