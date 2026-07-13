2nd Circ. Backs NYC Law Blocking Broker Fees For Tenants

By Hailey Konnath ( July 13, 2026, 11:48 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit held Monday that a lower court was correct to refuse to preliminarily block a New York City law prohibiting certain landlord broker fees, ruling that the city has pointed to legitimate government interests that warrant the law....
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