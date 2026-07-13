NJ Delays Registry Aspect Of Newly Enacted Data Broker Law

By Allison Grande ( July 13, 2026, 10:55 PM EDT) -- New Jersey regulators won't immediately enforce a sweeping data broker law that took effect in June, announcing Friday covered businesses have to register and pay a potentially hefty registration fee until spring, and it would consider complaints about the law's lack of clarity in policing its sensitive data sales ban....
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