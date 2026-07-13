Pot Co. Dismissal Fight In Del. Turns On Director Releases

By Jarek Rutz ( July 13, 2026, 8:34 PM EDT) -- Investors suing cannabis company Parallel urged the Delaware Chancery Court on Monday to deny motions to dismiss their derivative suit, arguing that directors compromised their independence by granting themselves sweeping liability releases, while defense counsel countered that the releases provided no meaningful benefit beyond existing charter protections....
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