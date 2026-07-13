FTC Secures $12M Settlement Over Edwards-JC Medical Deal
By Jared Foretek ( July 13, 2026, 7:34 PM EDT) -- California-based Edwards Lifesciences and Singapore's Genesis Medtech agreed to pay a combined $12 million to settle claims from the Federal Trade Commission that Edwards attempted to evade the Hart-Scott-Rodino notification and waiting period when it acquired medical device maker JC Medical from Genesis in 2024....
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