Ex-Emory Director's Bias Suit Should Be Tossed, Judge Says

By Grace Elletson ( July 13, 2026, 8:42 PM EDT) -- A white former Emory University employee hasn't backed up his claims that a Black vice provost fired him due to race, gender and age bias, a Georgia federal judge said Monday in recommending the suit's dismissal, saying he hasn't overcome Emory's assertion that he was terminated for violating hiring policies....
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