Casino Co. Moves To Toss Ex-Worker's Data Breach Suit

By MJ Koo ( July 13, 2026, 5:33 PM EDT) -- A casino and entertainment company moved Monday to dismiss a former employee's proposed class action over a 2024 cyberattack, telling a Colorado federal court she lacks standing to sue and failed to show her alleged injuries were caused by the security incident....
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